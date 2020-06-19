PBS SoCal and KCET Highlight Trailblazing Women in New Programming Lineup

KCET and PBS SoCal will debut new programming showcasing a curated lineup of multiplatform content commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment — guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote in the United States — as part of PBS’s summer-long salute to female trailblazers who fought for women’s suffrage in the U.S. and the feminist movement throughout the 20th century.

From a look into the lives of groundbreaking writer, performer and subversive star Mae West and Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison, to a story of women of color transforming politics from the ground up in “And She Could Be Next,” KCET and PBS SoCal will share the stories of modern women who continue to shatter the glass ceiling and transform modern history.

American Masters: Mae West – Dirty Blonde

Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Wednesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on KCET

Streaming on the PBS App

The first major documentary film to explore West’s life and career, as she “climbed the ladder of success wrong by wrong” to become a writer, performer and subversive agitator for social change. Watch Now.

Great Performances: Ann

Friday, June 19 at 9:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Enjoy a revealing look at iconic Texas governor Ann Richards in this play starring Holland Taylor. Watch Now.

American Masters: Toni Morrison – The Pieces I Am

Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Wednesday, June 24 at 9 p.m. on KCET

A posthumous tribute to the Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. Inspired to write because no one took a “little black girl” seriously, she published 11 acclaimed novels that illuminated the experiences of Black America and inspired generations of writers. Watch Preview.

Great Performances: Gloria – A Life

Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Experience a unique interpretation of Gloria Steinem’s life starring Emmy winner Christine Lahti. Watch Preview.

POV: And She Could Be Next

Monday, June 29 and 30 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Saturday, July 4 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KCET

The story of a defiant movement of women of color, transforming politics from the ground up. The series follows candidates and organizers across the country, asking whether democracy itself can be preserved — and made stronger — by those most marginalized. The series features history-makers including Rashida Tlaib and Stacey Abrams. Watch Preview.

American Experience: The Vote

Monday, July 6 and 7 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KCET

One hundred years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, the film tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote, a transformative cultural and political movement that resulted in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history. Watch Preview.

American Masters: Unladylike2020

Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Illuminating the stories of extraordinary American heroines from the early years of feminism, this one-hour special for broadcast and 26 digital short films features courageous, little-known and diverse female trailblazers from the turn of the 20th century. Watch Preview.