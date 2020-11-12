Internationally acclaimed virtuoso pianist, recording artist, composer and producer Peter Bence is featured in “Peter Bence: Around the World,” his first special for PBS. Discover the expressive style of the internationally acclaimed piano virtuoso, whose arrangements of The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Queen and Sia took the Internet by storm, with over 800 million video hits and a huge YouTube following. At only 28 years old, he has achieved spectacular success with an edgy, percussive and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music.

“Peter Bence: Around the World” airs Saturday, November 28, at 7:30 p.m.