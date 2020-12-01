Watch a Preview of New PBS Series ‘In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl’

For the first time in its 98-year history, the Hollywood Bowl officially canceled its season last May 2020 to protect its audience and staff from COVID-19. This January 15, the music plays on in television with a new PBS series, “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” featuring some of the most unforgettable moments in the iconic venue’s history. Watch the world’s top musical artists such as Kristin Chenoweth, Katy Perry, John Williams, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock, Natalia Lafourcade give audiences a night to remember on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Mark your calendars starting January 15!

Episode 1: Musicals and Movies

Fri., January 15, 2021 at 9 p.m.

Dive into the love affair between Hollywood and Broadway in this episode celebrating classic songs from Broadway musicals and classic cinema. Enjoy selections from Leonard Bernstein’s love letter to New York City, “On the Town,” performed by Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Enjoy the sass and soaring musicality of Kristen Chenoweth, and revel in six-time Tony Award winning performer Audra McDonald’s performance of “When Did I Fall In Love” from “Fiorello!,” “Make Someone Happy” from “Do Re Mi” and Hollywood Bowl favorite Henry Mancini’s “Moon River” from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Episode 2: Hecho en México (Made in Mexico)

Fri., January 22, 2021 at 9 p.m.

Before becoming part of the United States, Los Angeles was a Mexican city – El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles. You’ll find that history and cultural influence everywhere, including the Hollywood Bowl. This episode pays tribute to the city’s roots and features beloved Mexican and Mexican American artists performing with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil. Tune in to watch Rodrigo y Gabriela, acoustic guitarists who never quite left their rock and roll past behind; Los Ángeles Azules with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and Paolo Bortolameolli playing a combination of old-style cumbia with new-school electro-beats; and Natalia Lafourcade, who brings the beauty of traditional Mexican music to life.

Episode 3: Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl

Fri., January 29, 20201 at 9 p.m.

Since the first jazz concert in 1939, the genre has been a hallmark at the Hollywood Bowl. From then on, many music greats have graced its stage: Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis among them. See what makes jazz nights at the Hollywood Bowl such an experience as you hear from the LA Phil’s Creative Chair for Jazz, Herbie Hancock. Watch Dianne Reeves, one of the greatest jazz singers today, perform Astrud Gilberto and Antônio Carlos Jobim’s bossa nova classic “How Insensitive” with Brazilian musician Ivan Lins, Afro-Cuban jazz pioneer Chucho Valdes’s playing his own “Bebo,” Cécile McLorin Salvant’s inventive take on “Something’s Coming” from “West Side Story” and Kamasi Washington pushing the boundaries of music with his song “Truth.” For the finale, see how the supergroup Mega Nova jams, featuring heavy-hitters Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter, Marcus Miller and Cindy Blackman Santana.

Episode 4: Gustavo and Friends

Fri., February 5, 2021 at 9 p.m.

Each summer since 1922, the Hollywood Bowl has gathered together a community through love of music. In this episode, watch some of host Gustavo Dudamel’s favorite orchestral performances from throughout the years, and hear past performers take us through their memorable Hollywood Bowl moments. Watch American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland join Dudamel and the LA Phil for selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” the LA Phil performing Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández in a selection from Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and the finale from Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Episode 5: Música Sin Fronteras (Music Without Borders)

Fri., February 12, 2021 at 9 p.m.

When it comes to music, there are no borders. Immerse yourself in a Pan-American musical journey starting with Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” performed by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, narrated by legendary Dodgers sportscaster Vin Scully. Hear Colombian singer-actor Carlos Vives sing “La Tierra de Olvido” and “La Gota Fria.” Then, listen to visionary Mexican rock band Café Tacvba reminisce about their performances at the Hollywood Bowl, and enjoy their performance of “El Baile y El Salon,” one of the great love songs of the ’90s. Finally, see Venezuelan flamenco artist Siudy Garrido perform her original choreography for Manuel de Falla’s “El amor brujo” – one of the few orchestra pieces written for flamenco dance — with Paolo Bortolameolli and the LA Phil.

Episode 6: Fireworks!

Fri., February 19 at 9 p.m.

A Hollywood Bowl summer is never complete without fireworks. In this episode, we bring the party home to you with Katy Perry appropriately singing her hit “Firework,” the “little orchestra” Pink Martini performing classical, pop, and jazz — all while singing in 15 languages, flamenco singer Diego El Cigala, Dudamel leading the LA Phil in Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and John Williams conducting the orchestra in his iconic music from “Star Wars.”