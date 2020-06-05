A Message from PBS SoCal: We Support the Black Community

This has been an emotional, powerful and historic week. We wanted to take a moment to share with you—our viewers and supporters—where we stand and what we can offer.

PBS SoCal supports and stands with the Black community and all communities of color. We are committed to diversity and inclusion in our programming. We believe in creating a Southern California where people are inspired to learn more about each other, do more to solve societal issues, and become their best possible selves.

We will continue to share trusted local and national news and resources for both our adult and younger audiences, provide historical information to contextualize the current moment, and amplify community voices.

In the interest of that commitment, you’ll find details here on a new special airing tonight: “Race Matters: America in Crisis” and below, additional programs to stream that highlight the work of Black filmmakers, and stories that examine inequality.

In the wake of tragic and fatal events between people of color and law enforcement, learn how black and Hispanic families counsel their kids to stay safe if they are stopped by the police. Watch now.

In this three-part series, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. presents the definitive history of the transformative years following the American Civil War, when the nation struggled to rebuild itself amidst profound loss, massive destruction and revolutionary social change. Watch now.

In this four-part series, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. embarks on a personal journey through the last fifty years of African American history. Joined by leading scholars, celebrities, and a cast of people who shaped these years, Gates journeys from the victories of the civil rights movement up to today, asking profound questions about the state of Black America—and our nation as a whole. Watch Now.

Step inside the Newark Police Department—one of many troubled forces ordered to reform. Writer and historian Jelani Cobb examines allegations of police abuses and the challenge of fixing a broken relationship with the community. Watch now.

This six-hour series chronicles the full sweep of African-American history, from the origins of slavery on the African continent through more than four centuries of remarkable historic events up to the present. Watch now.