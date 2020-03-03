Celebrate Women’s History Month on PBS SoCal and KCET

PBS SoCal and KCET celebrate Women’s History Month 2020 with a slate of special programming that highlights the lives and legacies of some of the most influential female leaders and innovators of our time. From Frances Perkins, the first woman appointed to a U.S. Presidential cabinet, to iconic chef Julia Child, this lineup of remarkable documentaries celebrates the legacy of women who continue to inspire the world.

See the full line-up below.

Holly Near: American Masters

Wednesday, March 4, 9:00 p.m. on KCET

​Experience the power of song in the struggle for equality through the story of feminist singer and activist Holly Near, who for the last 40 years has worked on global social justice coalition-building in the women’s and lesbian movements. Watch Preview.

Summoned: Frances Perkins And The General Welfare

Wednesday, March 4, 10:00 p.m. on KCET

The first woman appointed to a U.S. Presidential cabinet, Frances Perkins created the social safety net that continues to shape the lives of Americans today. In her 12 years as Labor Secretary under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Perkins created the Social Security program, a federal minimum wage, the 40-hour work week and unemployment compensation, and ended the legal use of child labor. Watch Preview.

Singular

Wednesday, March 18, 9:00 p.m. on KCET

“Singular” tells the story of Cecile McLorin Salvant, a talented jazz singer with a timeless voice, who developed an inimitable vocal style and earned three Grammy Awards before the age of 30. Interviews with fellow jazz musicians Wynton Marsalis and Bill Charlap, along with Cecile, her mother Lena, her sister Aisha and her bandmates, tell the story of Cecile’s success in the insular world of jazz. The program chronicles her childhood as a Haitian-American in Miami, her studies at the Sorbonne in Paris, and her 2010 victory at the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition. Watch Preview.

Julia Child’s Best Bites

Tuesday, March 10, 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, 6:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on KCET

Join Martha Stewart, Jacques Pepin, Vivian Howard, Marcus Samuelsson, Jose Andres, Eric Ripert, Rick Bayless and other chefs to celebrate the first lady of cuisine. Chefs and celebrities share personal insights as they screen Julia’s most-beloved episodes. Watch Preview.

Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement

Tuesday, March 10, 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Sunday, March 15, 3:00 p.m. on KCET

Commemorate the centennial of women’s right to vote through music with performances by Aretha Franklin, Lesley Gore, Helen Reddy, Loretta Lynn, Gloria Gaynor, Dolly Parton, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, Tina Turner and more.

Elizabeth Murray: American Masters

Wednesday, March 11, 9:00 p.m. on KCET

Take an intimate look at artist Elizabeth Murray, voiced by Meryl Streep. This film chronicles her remarkable journey from an impoverished childhood to artistic maverick, and reconsiders her place in contemporary art history. Watch Preview.

Heather Booth: Changing The World

Wednesday, March 11, 10:00 p.m. on KCET

A film by critically acclaimed filmmaker Lilly Rivlin traces the ongoing legacy of activist and community organizer Heather Booth. In telling the story of Heather’s life and work, the film presents an overview of 50 years of the progressive movement, as well as a manual on how to become an organizer. Watch Preview.

Leah Chase – The Queen Of Creole Cuisine

Sunday, March 18, 10:00 p.m. on KCET

Narrated by journalist Michelle Miller, “Leah Chase – The Queen Of Creole Cuisine” chronicles the humble beginnings of a young girl from Madisonville, Louisiana and how she became one of the top, multi-award-winning chefs in the nation. Watch Preview.

Julia Child: American Masters

Friday, March 27, 8:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Savor the life and legacy of Julia Child, who introduced French cuisine to America through her series, “The French Chef,” in 1963. This film tells two love stories: “Julia & Paul Child” and “Julia & French food.” Watch Preview.

Alice Waters American Masters

Friday, March 27, 11:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Discover Alice Waters, who, with her cafe Chez Panisse, became a major force behind the way Americans eat and think about food, launching the explosion of local farmers’ markets and the edible schoolyard. Watch Preview.