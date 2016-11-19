Getting to the Nutcracker with a Sugarplum Fairy…



Getting to the Nutcracker is a behind the scenes look at what it takes to produce The Nutcracker Ballet, from auditions to the final performance, right here in Los Angeles with the Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre. Executive Producer/Director Serene Meshel-Dillman, a former dancer at the School of American Ballet in New York, allows the viewer an intimate, behind-the-curtain view of the dancers, their teachers and families – profiling all the hard work and sacrifices they make to bring their magical production to our community.

We caught up with one of the dancers originally featured in the film, LA local Matisse Love, and got her perspective on the project two years later…



PBS SoCal: What was it like being a part of Getting to the Nutcracker? Do you have any favorite memories of the filming?

ML: It was an amazing experience being apart of this production. One of my favorite memories of filming this documentary was being able to actually perform and get to do my favorite thing in the world for a wider audience of people to see, which is dance.

PBS SoCal: For you personally, what has been your favorite role to dance in The Nutcracker?

ML: Of course, every little girl’s dream is to play the role of Masha, sometimes known as Clara, in The Nutcracker. It was definitely mine. Now, as I am older, I know more about life and about ballet, dancing the role of the Sugarplum Fairy is my favorite. I love the music and it’s a role that really carries the audience through the second act.

PBS SoCal: What are you up to now?

I am currently training in Moscow with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy. I am in the Russian third course which is the graduating class and will be graduating this year. I get to perform on the Bolshoi stage and will be completing my classical, duet, character, and acting exams this April.



