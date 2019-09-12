Watch your way through Hispanic Heritage Month on PBS SoCal and KCET

On September 15, Hispanic Heritage Month 2019 is officially upon us! Here at PBS SoCal and KCET, we’ll honor Hispanic culture in the best way we can: through programming. Throughout the month you’ll find programming on both channels that explores history, art, society, and geography. Here’s what we’ve got coming up:



American Masters

Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

PBS SoCal: Friday, September 13, 9:00 p.m.; KCET: Wednesday, September 18, 9:00 p.m.

From Shakespeare to The Addams Family, Raúl Juliá’s versatility shined in his roles on both stage and screen. Explore the life of the charismatic, award-winning actor and humanitarian. Watch preview

Latino Americans

Foreigners In Their Own Land

KCET: Wednesday, September 18, 8:00 p.m.

This series tells the story of early settlement, conquest, and immigration; of tradition and reinvention; of anguish and celebration; and of the gradual construction of a new American identity from diverse sources that connects and empowers millions of people today. This first episode gives a survey of the history and people from 1565-1880, as the first Spanish explorers enter North America, the U.S. expands into territories in the Southwest that had been home to Native Americans and English and Spanish colonies, and the Mexican-American War strips Mexico of half its territories by 1848. Watch Preview

Salsa: The Dance Sensation

KCET: Wednesday, September 18, 10:30 p.m.

Dubbed by many the most popular social dance in the world, it is practiced today by people of all ages, ethnicities, and cultures. In South Florida, this Latin-flavored dance, infused with Caribbean and African roots, is performed with distinct passion and artistry. From the nightclubs to the performance halls, from senior centers to salsa schools, the dance that began as a folk tradition has exploded into the mainstream. Watch preview



VOCES

The Pushouts

PBSSoCal: Friday, September 20, 10:00 p.m.; KCET:Wednesday, September 25, 10:00 p.m.

Follow Victor Rios, a high school dropout and former gang member turned award-winning professor, author and expert on the school to prison pipeline, as he works with young people who have been pushed out of school for reasons beyond their control. Watch Preview

The Salinas Project

PBS SoCal: Friday, September 20, 11:00 p.m.

Meet several children of migrant farmworkers living in Alisal—a neighborhood around one hour south of the wealthy Silicon Valley, and twenty minutes east of the affluent Carmel area. Without resources, and sometimes undocumented, their future looks uncertain yet they cling to the hope of a better life.



Latino Americans

Empire of Dreams

KCET:Wednesday, September 25, 8:00 p.m.

See how the American population is reshaped by Latino immigration starting in 1880 and continuing into the 1940s: Cubans, Mexicans, and Puerto Ricans begin arriving in the U.S. and start to build communities in South Florida, Los Angeles and New York. Watch Preview



VOCES

The Rise and Fall of The Brown Buffalo

KCET: Wednesday, September 25, 9:00 p.m.; PBS SoCal Friday, October 4, 11:00 p.m.

This hour documentary is an innovative look into the life of radical Chicano lawyer, author, and countercultural icon, Oscar Zeta Acosta — best known for his volatile friendship with legendary journalist-provocateur, Hunter S. Thompson. The author of two groundbreaking autobiographical novels, Acosta’s powerful literary voice, brash courtroom style, and notorious revolutionary antics made him a revered figure within the Chicano movement and offered one of the most brazen, frontal assaults on white supremacy seen at the time. Watch Preview

Secrets of the Dead

Teotihuacan’s Lost King

PBS SoCal: Thursday, September 26, 7:00 p.m.; Friday, September 27, 11:00 p.m.

Follow a team of scientists exploring royal tombs beneath the ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacán. After decades of research, these imperial burial chambers may reveal clues about the long-lost Teotihuacán culture and its mysterious people. Watch Preview



The Wonders of Mexico

Forests of the Maya, Mountain Worlds, and Burning North

PBS SoCal: Thursday, September 26, 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Travel south along Mexico’s mountain spine, explore the tropical forests of the Maya and journey across the deserts of Northern Mexico to discover amazing wildlife and culture. All three episodes air back-to-back. Watch Previews

Mystery of the Mountain

Hidden in Plain View

PBS SoCal: Thursday, September 26, 11:00 p.m.

What if one of the world’s largest pyramids is waiting to be unearthed in Mexico? For centuries, a hilltop in Mexico has borne witness to the rise and fall of pre-Columbian societies, and to the creation and destruction of temples and pyramids. It’s also the focal point of a most unlikely mystery, and a possible sacred structure lost to history.



VOCES

Adios Amor – The Search for Maria Moreno

PBS SoCal: Friday, September 27, 10:00 p.m.

See how the discovery of lost photographs sparks the search for a hero that history forgot — Maria Moreno, an eloquent migrant mother of 12 who became an outspoken leader for farmworker rights. Her legacy was buried – until now. Watch Preview



POV

The Silence of Others

PBS SoCal: Monday, September 30, 10:00 p.m.

Learn about the struggle of victims and survivors of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under General Franco as they organize the groundbreaking “Argentine Lawsuit” and fight a state-imposed amnesia of crimes against humanity. Watch Preview



VOCES

Porvenir

PBS SoCal: Friday, October 4, 10:00 p.m.

Discover the true story behind the 1918 massacre of 15 Mexican men in this tiny border town. 100 years later, the film asks what led to the events of that fateful night and reveals the tensions that still remain along the border a century later. Watch Preview



POV

América

PBS SoCal: Monday, October 7, 10:00 p.m.

Life’s easy for Diego, who works in a surf shop and performs on the boardwalk for tourists. Yet when his grandmother América injures herself, and his father— América’s sole caretaker—is imprisoned for negligence, Diego returns to his hometown of Colima, Mexico, to care for her with his brothers Rodrigo and Bruno. Watch Preview



POV

Brimstone & Glory

PBS SoCal: Monday, October 7, 11:00 p.m.

The National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico, is a site of festivity unlike any other in the world. Conflagrant revelry engulfs the town for ten days. For the three-quarters of Tultepec residents that work in pyrotechnics, the celebration anchors their way of life. Plunging headlong into the fire, Brimstone & Glory honors the spirit of Tultepec and celebrates celebration itself. Watch Preview

The Hispanic Heritage Awards

PBS SoCal: Friday, October 11, 10:00 p.m.

The awards, established by the White House in 1987 to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in the US, are considered among the highest honors for Latinos by Latinos and recognize notable Latinos who have had a positive impact on America and the world in various fields.