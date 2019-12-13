Celebrate the Holiday Season with PBS SoCal & KCET

Starting next week, PBS SoCal and KCET have a wonderful lineup of holiday programming. Scroll through for details and showtimes for our Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s programs.



Christmas w/ the Tabernacle Choir

Monday, December 16, 9:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Join The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, and Kristin Chenoweth at Temple Square. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer will host this beloved Christmas tradition featuring favorite holiday music, dancing and storytelling. Watch Preview



Lidia Celebrates America: Return of the Artisans

Friday, December 20, 9:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Join Emmy and James Beard Award-winning chef Lidia Bastianich as she travels America to meet people mastering the art of meat curing, coopering, jam-making, cider-making and more, and finds out what inspires and fuels them. Watch Preview

Sunday, December 22, 4:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Explore the evolution of Hanukkah from a small holiday within Judaism to prominence in American culture. William Shatner, Lainie Kazan, authors, rabbis, and others share the historical background and personal memories. Watch Preview

Monday, December 23, 9:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Belmont University students along with Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and the Nashville Children’s Choir perform classic holiday songs and festive tunes in Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Watch Preview

Christmas Eve, December 24, 3:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Experience and honor the dynamic, rich cultures of L.A. County as community groups showcase their talent and artistry at The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles’ iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion stage. Watch Preview

Tuesday, December 24, 8:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

From manger scenes and mistletoe to wintry wonderlands, we’ll celebrate the Christmas season with Rick’s friends and families in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy, and explore their customs and practices of the holiday season. Watch Preview

Tuesday, December 24, 8:00 p.m. on KCET

Watch a magnificent concert of holiday season favorites performed by the Chapman University Singers, University Choir and Women’s Choir along with music performed by The Chapman Orchestra. Recorded in the Musco Center For The Arts.

Tuesday, December 24, 9:00 p.m. on KCET

Students from the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music in Wheaton, Illinois perform sacred Christmas music and carols from around the world in this holiday program. Featuring the Wheaton concert choir, women’s chorale, men’s glee club, and symphony orchestra, the holiday concert celebrates the story of the Nativity through song, recounting the prophecy of Christ’s birth and the rejoicing of angels and shepherds.

Tuesday, December 24, 10:00 p.m. on KCET

This program features musical highlights from the full two-hour show. The first act of this fast-paced high-energy production features holiday favorites from Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles, including University Choir, Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, the Purduettes and the Purdue Varsity Glee Club. The second half features sacred music performed by the massed choirs of Purdue Musical Organizations.

Christmas Day, December 25, 8:00 & 10:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Join Lucy Worsley on a 12-day extravaganza as she discovers that much of what we enjoy in contemporary Christmas – from carols to turkey, gift-giving to mistletoe and mulled wine – has surprising Tudor origins, rooted in devotion and charity. Watch Preview

Christmas Day, December 25, 9:00 & 11:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Mother Mildred and the Nonnatus House team go to the Outer Hebrides in response to a nursing shortage. Navigating the terrain, they strive to keep up with the needs of the locals. Watch Preview

Wednesday, December 25, 10:00 p.m. on KCET

This special introduces viewers to a unique and creative celebration on ice of two beloved art forms — figure skating and dance—unbound by the technical rules of competitive skating. Shot outdoors against the mountains of Sun Valley, Idaho, the program combines the repertoire of Ice Dance International, a ballet company on ice, with guest appearances and interviews with stars and friends from the worlds of skating and dance.



Live from Lincoln Center: New York Philharmonic New Year’s Eve 2019 – Sondheim Celebration

Tuesday, December 31, 8:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The New York Philharmonic and guest vocalist Katrina Lenk celebrate the orchestral music of Stephen Sondheim, performing suites from “Sunday in the Park,” “Into the Woods,” “Sweeney Todd” and more. Watch Preview