PBS KIDS Programming to Celebrate the Holidays



“Kids” of all ages love holiday programming, and PBS SoCal has plenty of it. We already told you about the programming for adult viewers, but here are a few holiday-themed shows your little one is sure to love.

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol – In the tradition of the Dickens holiday classic, Nature Cat is visited by the spirits of Nature Past (Daisy), Present (Squeeks) and Future (Hal) on Christmas Eve. More Information

Let's Go Luna!: Luna's Christmas Around The World – When the Circo gets stuck at the South Pole on Christmas eve, Leo, Andy, and Carmen are convinced that Santa will never find them. With the help of their friend Luna, the kids endeavor to save Christmas, learning about holiday traditions from around the world along the way. More Information

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Christmas! – This adventure finds the Cat in the Hat, Nick and Sally on a journey around the world to help a lost reindeer find his way home to Freezeyourknees Snowland in time for Christmas. On the way, the Thingamajigger breaks down and they depend on a variety of animals and their remarkable abilities to help them make an amazing journey home. More Information

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas – It's Christmas time and the Wild Kratts are taking a break from creature adventuring to celebrate. But when the Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are suddenly disappearing around the globe, their holiday party quickly turns into a rescue mission. More Information

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas – Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat are having a wonderful time getting ready for Christmas. There's only one dilemma – neither of them can figure out what to give the other for a present! More Information

Peg + Cat + Holidays – This is a special holiday episode of Peg + Cat featuring "The Christmas Problem," "The Hanukkah Problem," and "The Penguin Problem." More Information