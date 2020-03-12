In the event of possible school closures caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thousands of students may be without access to educational instruction.

As part of the public media mission to ensure all kids, regardless of their capabilities, have access to continued free educational resources at home, PBS SoCal | KCET, in partnership with LAUSD and in collaboration with California PBS stations, have prepared broadcast programming and accompanying digital resources that adhere to California’s state curriculum to provide continued at-home learning.

Students in grades TK/K-12 will have the opportunity to access free, educational PBS daytime programming designated for each grade level weekdays through the following channels:

TK/K – 2nd grade on PBS SoCal

3rd – 12th grade on KLCS

9th – 12th grade on KCET

KLCS will also offer a continued broadcast schedule of educational programming 24/7.

The elementary student broadcast schedules would include trusted and educational programs including Peg + Cat, Martha Speaks and Sesame Street. Middle and high school programming would include programs like NOVA, American Masters and Shakespeare Uncovered.

In addition to the broadcast schedules, all California students and educators will also have access to an online library of free educational resources from PBS LearningMedia curated in partnership with KQED San Francisco, including videos, associated lesson plans, hosted training sessions and self-guided how-to resources for teachers, that accompany PBS’s trusted programs and align with current classroom standards. The planned broadcast and digital materials provided by California PBS stations are one component of the at-home learning experience.

LAUSD will also prepare take-home packets with reading materials, assignments and more. For more information about LAUSD school closures and available resources, please visit LAUSD. Please check with your local school district for additional resources they may offer.

PBS SoCal is Southern California’s flagship PBS organization and a local, member-supported non-profit organization. To learn more about us, please visit our About page.