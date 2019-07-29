KCET and PBS SoCal Lead L.A. Area Emmy Awards with 7 Wins

KCET and PBS SoCal received a combined seven awards at the 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards presented by the Los Angeles Television Academy. Nominated for 19 awards, the network’s honorees for KCET original programming include “Artbound: That Far Corner – Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles” in the Arts category and for “Lost LA: Yosemite” in Culture/History, as well as a double Emmy for for Music Composition of “Artbound: That Far Corner – Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles” and “Earth Focus: Climate Migration.” PBS SoCal’s win was in crime/social issues, for “Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story,” – a part of the PBS SoCal social impact initiative “To Foster Change.”

Other KCET originals receiving accolades include L.A. Local Color awards for “The Migrant Kitchen: Louis and Jazz” (produced in partnership with Life & Thyme),. The 2019 Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® awards were presented on Saturday, July 27 at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy in North Hollywood.

“We are honored that our original content – which shines a light on the diversity of our region – continues to be recognized each year,” said Andrew Russell, President and CEO of the Public Media Group of Southern California, formed last year by the merger of KCET and PBS SoCal. “It’s a testament to the quality of these stories that illuminate new perspectives, which are at the core of our mission.”

The 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® Award awards for KCET and PBS SoCal include:

Crime/Social Issues

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer; Joe Fenstermaker, Editor; Karen Hunte, Executive Producer; Ann Kaneko, Camera; Michelle Merker, Associate Producer; Margo Newman, Associate Producer; Laurie Parker, Producer; John Simmons, Camera; Pamela Tom, Director, Producer

Arts

Matthew Crotty, Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Christopher Hawthorne, Director, Executive Producer; Travis LaBella, Producer, Camera; Zoë Montano, Associate Producer; Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Culture/History

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Bill Dotson, Co-Producer; Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host; Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer; Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer; Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer; Steven Reich, Co-Producer; Thomas Rigler, Director, Producer; Edgar Sardarian, Editor

L.A. Local Color

Matthew Crotty, Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Antonio Diaz, Producer; Stef Ferrari, Producer; Ben Hunter, Director, Editor; Jacqueline Reyno, Producer; Austin Straub, Camera

Music Composition

Adam Schoenberg, Composer

Timo Chen, Composer

Short Promo – News/Topical

Arevik Arabian Acopian, Editor, Producer