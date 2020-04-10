139 Free-to-Watch Travel Programs to Inspire Your Wanderlust

Traveling the world may not be the best idea these days, but we understand if you’re gazing wistfully at pictures from your last vacation, wanderlust hovering over you like a rain cloud. With PBS SoCal and KCET, traveling the world is still possible — through the lens of our shows and programs. Below are 139 travel programs available to stream online right now for free without a membership. Click the links, sit back and journey from Costa Rica to Italy in the comfort of your own home!

You can also find these programs in the free PBS Video app for your Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Fire TV Stick, phone or tablet.

Asia

China

Hong Kong, China

Shanghai, China

Xi’an, China

Israel

Meals Ready to Eat: Israel

Rick Steves’ Europe: The Best of Israel

Japan

Wonders of Japan

Okinawa and Guam

South Korea

Seoul, South Korea

State of Palestine

The Holy Land, Israelis and Palestinians Today

Rick Steves’ Europe: Palestine

Taiwan

Taiwan – Mountain Beauty, Villages & Cultures – Part 1

Taiwan – Mountain Beauty, Villages & Cultures – Part 2

Thailand

Thailand – Bangkok and Beyond

Vietnam

Original Fare: Vietnam

Europe

Austria

Curious Salzburg

Curious Austrian Christmas Markets

Bulgaria

Rick Steves’ Europe: Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Prague

Denmark

Curious Copenhagen

France

Curious Bordeaux

Curious French Villages

Curious Loire Valley

Curious Paris

France’s Loire: Château Country

Paris Side-Trips

Rhine River Cruise

Germany

Berlin

Germany’s Dresden and Leipzig

Germany’s Frankfurt and Nürnberg

Germany’s Hamburg and the Luther Trail

Greece

Greek Islands: Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes

Hungary

Budapest

Ireland

Curious Dublin

Ireland’s Northwest Coast

Original Fare: Ireland

Italy

Art Trip: Venice Biennale

Assisi and Italian Country Charm

The Best of Sicily

Curious Edinburgh

Curious Rome

Curious Sorrento

Curious Venice

Curious Vienna

Dream of Italy

Eat! Drink! Italy!

Italy’s Riviera: Cinque Terre

Italy’s Verona, Padova, and Ravenna

Original Fare Holiday Special (Piedmont region)

Sicilian Delights

Siena and Tuscany’s Wine Country

Vienna

Montenegro

Curious Kotor

The Netherlands

Amsterdam

The Netherlands Beyond Amsterdam

Norway

Curious Oslo

Poland

Greater Poland Region

Katowice

Kraków

Podlaskie

Pomeranian Region

Rzeszów

Toruń

Warmian-Masurian Region

Warsaw

Wrocław

Portugal

Lisbon

Portugal’s Heartland

Romania

Rick Steves’ Europe: Romania

Spain

Iberico & Paella

Sweden

Curious Stockholm

Switzerland

Bern Region, Switzerland

Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Switzerland Part I

Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Switzerland Part II

Lake Geneva and the Valais, Switzerland

Outside Beyond the Lens: Switzerland

Turkey

Central Turkey

Western Turkey

United Kingdom

Blenheim Palace

Curious Glasgow

Curious London Shops

Curious Yorkshire

England’s Cornwall

Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Scotland

Glasgow and Scottish Passions

The Heart of England

Highclere Castle

London

Scotland’s Highlands

Scotland’s Islands

Southeast England

Wales – The Land of Storybook Adventures

North America

Canada

Cruising Canada: Ottawa and the Rideau Canal

Curious Quebec City

Curious Vancouver

Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Quebec City, Canada

Lobster (New Brunswick, Canada)

Newfoundland

Original Fare: Montreal

Saguenay-Lac St. Jean – A Whale of a Good Time on the Fjord!

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Montreal, Canada

Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Vancouver, Canada

Working Whisky Weekend In Whitehorse (Yukon)

Caribbean Islands

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Childhood (And the Search for Puerto Rico’s Lost Pepper)

Costa Rica

How to Make the World’s Best Chocolate

Mexico

Curious Guanajuato City

Curious San Miguel de Allende

Fresh from Mexico

The Guadalupe Valley

Mexico: One Plate at a Time

Oaxaca

South America

Bodies of Water

Hunting Piranha on the Amazon

Lake Titicaca

Colombia

The Story of Coffee

Australia/Oceania

Australia

Outside Beyond the Lens: Australia

New Zealand

Auckland, NZ

Christchurch, New Zealand

Outside Beyond the Lens: New Zealand

Top of the South Island, NZ

Africa

To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa

Ethiopia

Hunger and Hope: Lessons from Ethiopia and Guatemala

Zambia

Zambia – Bush & River Safari

Antarctica

Antarctica: Journey to the Bottom of the Earth

Exploring Antarctica’s Threatened Glaciers (with a Robot)