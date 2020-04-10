139 Free-to-Watch Travel Programs to Inspire Your Wanderlust

Traveling the world may not be the best idea these days, but we understand if you’re gazing wistfully at pictures from your last vacation, wanderlust hovering over you like a rain cloud. With PBS SoCal and KCET, traveling the world is still possible — through the lens of our shows and programs. Below are 139 travel programs available to stream online right now for free without a membership. Click the links, sit back and journey from Costa Rica to Italy in the comfort of your own home!
You can also find these programs in the free PBS Video app for your Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Fire TV Stick, phone or tablet.
Asia
China
Israel
Rick Steves’ Europe: The Best of Israel
Japan
South Korea
State of Palestine
The Holy Land, Israelis and Palestinians Today
Rick Steves’ Europe: Palestine
Taiwan
Taiwan – Mountain Beauty, Villages & Cultures – Part 1
Taiwan – Mountain Beauty, Villages & Cultures – Part 2
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Austria
Curious Austrian Christmas Markets
Bulgaria
Czech Republic
Denmark
France
France’s Loire: Château Country
Germany
Germany’s Frankfurt and Nürnberg
Germany’s Hamburg and the Luther Trail
Greece
Greek Islands: Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes
Hungary
Ireland
Italy
Assisi and Italian Country Charm
Italy’s Verona, Padova, and Ravenna
Original Fare Holiday Special (Piedmont region)
Siena and Tuscany’s Wine Country
Montenegro
The Netherlands
The Netherlands Beyond Amsterdam
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Switzerland Part I
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Switzerland Part II
Lake Geneva and the Valais, Switzerland
Outside Beyond the Lens: Switzerland
Turkey
United Kingdom
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Scotland
Wales – The Land of Storybook Adventures
North America
Canada
Cruising Canada: Ottawa and the Rideau Canal
Family Travel with Colleen Kelly: Quebec City, Canada
Lobster (New Brunswick, Canada)
Saguenay-Lac St. Jean – A Whale of a Good Time on the Fjord!
Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Montreal, Canada
Samantha Brown’s Places to Love: Vancouver, Canada
Working Whisky Weekend In Whitehorse (Yukon)
Caribbean Islands
Childhood (And the Search for Puerto Rico’s Lost Pepper)
Costa Rica
How to Make the World’s Best Chocolate
Mexico
South America
Bodies of Water
Colombia
Australia/Oceania
Australia
Outside Beyond the Lens: Australia
New Zealand
Outside Beyond the Lens: New Zealand
Africa
To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa
Ethiopia
Hunger and Hope: Lessons from Ethiopia and Guatemala
Zambia
Antarctica
Antarctica: Journey to the Bottom of the Earth