Celebrate the 2020 Holiday Season with PBS SoCal and KCET

This December, PBS SoCal and KCET will celebrate the 2020 holiday season with a festive array of special programming! Enjoy lively musical and theatrical performances and seasonal specials, all set to provide viewers an opportunity to come together over the holiday season.

Headlining the lineup is “The 61th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration,” offering viewers a vibrant new format this year. A local tradition presented in conjunction with The Music Center since 1959, this year’s three-hour music and dance spectacular will offer a new take on a holiday classic, with more than 22 L.A.-based artists who showcase the diverse talents of L.A. County.

Find the full holiday program lineup below.

Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn

Sunday, November 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Enjoy the hit Broadway adaptation of the 1942 movie musical, showcasing an Irving Berlin score with big dance numbers, comedy and a hit parade of the great songwriter’s famous tunes. Watch Preview.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Sunday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends. Watch Preview.

Nature: Santa’s Wild Home

Wednesday, November 25 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Explore the Lapland, a region in northern Finland, the fabled home of Santa Claus and actual home of reindeer, great gray owls, wolverines, eagles, wolves, musk oxen, brown bears and more. Watch Preview.

Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir

Monday, December 14 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Tony Award®–winning star Kelli O’Hara and renowned actor Richard Thomas join the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Bells at Temple Square for a visual and musical spectacle with vocalists, instrumentalists, bell ringers, dancers, the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble, and the Cold Creek bluegrass band. Watch Preview.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams

Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Wednesday, December 16 at 10 p.m. on KCET

Join the American Pops Orchestra for an evening celebrating the entire iconic album of holiday classics. Starring host and vocalist Vanessa Williams with the performance includes appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James. Watch Preview.

Christmas at Belmont 2019

Tuesday, December 15 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Join Belmont University students along with Michael W. Smith, CeCe Winans and the Nashville Children’s Choir for classic holiday songs and festive tunes. Watch Preview.

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Joy and Hope

Friday, December 18 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Friday, December 25 at 7 p.m. on KCET

Led by five conductors, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival features more than 500 student musicians who are members of the college’s world-renowned choirs and orchestra. Enjoy a rich repertoire of classic Advent and Christmas compositions, familiar carols, hymns from around the world, and contemporary pieces offering music that both celebrates the Norwegian American history of the college while also highlighting beautiful works from around the globe.

All is Bright: A Concordia Christmas

Tuesday, December 22 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Friday, December 25 at 11 a.m. on KCET

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends present a festive collection of music of the season.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Tuesday, December 22 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus, begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. Watch Preview.

European Christmas Markets

Tuesday, December 22 at 11:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Friday, December 25 at 6:30 p.m. on KCET

Visit charming markets in festively decorated cities and towns in Germany, France and Switzerland. Watch Preview.

The 61st Annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration

Thursday, December 24 at 3 & 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Friday, December 25 at 12 p.m. on KCET

Experience the dynamic, rich cultures of the county and enjoy a diverse lineup of music ensembles, choirs and dance companies from the many neighborhoods and cultures of Los Angeles County. Filmed on location around the county, the holiday tradition continues with a vibrant new format.

Holiday Handbells: The Raleigh Ringers

Friday, December 25 at 9 a.m. on KCET

The acclaimed community handbell choir based in Raleigh, North Carolina perform holiday favorites. Watch Now.

Purdue 86th Anniversary Christmas Show

Friday, December 25 at 10 a.m. on KCET

Holiday favorites and sacred music are performed by Purdue Musical Organizations ensembles.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

Friday, December 25 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

It is December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan.

United in Song: A Celebration of America’s Resilience

Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Filmed at George Washington’s Mt. Vernon as well as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, these performances encourage our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as Americans.