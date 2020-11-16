European Christmas Markets – preview

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Discover Europe’s Christmas Markets, where the town center, market square or just the narrow, cobblestone streets of the cities and towns of Europe come alive in winter with festively decorated wooden stalls offering all sorts of treats and delights.

Visit eight spectacular towns in Germany, France and Switzerland and their Christmas Markets, learn of the history of the towns, see their colorful markets, and enjoy the magic and enchantment of medieval and castle towns in Europe at Christmas time.

Tune in 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 on PBS SoCal.