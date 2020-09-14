Follow Special Election News Coverage on PBS SoCal and KCET

This election cycle, PBS SoCal and KCET explore the past, present and future of our democracy. This special lineup includes NewsHour’s unbiased coverage of the conventions and the debates, FRONTLINE’s investigative reports on the candidates, and Washington Week’s analysis. Additionally, watch KCET Original documentaries that spotlight California’s changing population, values, and social movements, and find local election coverage that explains the propositions and measures you’ll find on your ballot and how they’ll impact our city and state.

The full program lineup will be available soon.