VOCES Fall 2019: Community Discussion Guides

The 2019 season of VOCES features films that entertain while encouraging viewers to think critically about the topics covered, whether it is civil rights or the school-to-prison pipeline. Our team has developed a series of discussion guides to help organize community screenings and foster meaningful dialogue in an effort to engage communities around these important themes.

Below you will find a link to the Educational Resources page for each film, including an overview and outreach guide with resources to inspire conversation, plan events accompany the documentary.