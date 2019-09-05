VOCES Fall 2019: Community Discussion Guides

A series of discussion guides to help organize community screenings and foster meaningful dialogue around each of our 2019 films.
Sep. 5, 2019

The 2019 season of VOCES features films that entertain while encouraging viewers to think critically about the topics covered, whether it is civil rights or the school-to-prison pipeline. Our team has developed a series of discussion guides to help organize community screenings and foster meaningful dialogue in an effort to engage communities around these important themes.

Below you will find a link to the Educational Resources page for each film, including an overview and outreach guide with resources to inspire conversation, plan events accompany the documentary.

Dulce, one of the young people at Yo! Watts, the Los Angeles youth center featured in The Pushouts.