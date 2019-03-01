Honor Women’s History Month all March

It’s a good thing Women’s History Week, became Women’s History Month in the late 1980s, because PBS SoCal and KCET have way more than seven days-worth of programming. (Not to mention the fact that women’s history spans centuries, so a week seems woefully inadequate!)

PBS SoCal

American Masters: Holly Near

Friday, March 1, 9:00 p.m.

Experience the power of song in the struggle for equality through the story of feminist singer and activist Holly Near, who for the last 40 years has worked on global social justice coalition-building in the women’s and lesbian movements.

Watch Preview

Makers: Women in Hollywood

Friday, March 1, 10:00 p.m.

Follow the women of showbiz, from the earliest pioneers to present-day power players, as they influence the creation of one of the country’s biggest commodities: entertainment. Hear from actress-producer-activist Jane Fonda, television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes, screenwriter Linda Woolverton, writer-director-actress Lena Dunham, six-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close; director Nancy Meyers; and actress Zoe Saldana.

Watch Preview

Quincy Jones Presents: Sheléa

Monday, March 4, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 10, 6:00 p.m.

Join Quincy Jones, David Foster and the multi-talented Sheléa for this intimate concert filmed in Los Angeles. Singer-songwriter/pianist Sheléa performs a range of songs, including a Whitney Houston medley, a tribute to Aretha Franklin and Somewhere from West Side Story.

Watch Preview

Great Performances: Birgit Nilsson: A League of Her Own

Friday, March 22, 9:00 p.m.

Celebrate the life of Swedish soprano Birgit Nilsson, the face of opera in the 1950s-70s. This performance-documentary highlights her greatest roles, including Elektra and The Ring Cycle, in rare footage, plus interviews with Placido Domingo and others.

Watch Preview

Austin City Limits: Norah Jones and Angel Olsen

Saturday, March 23, 11:00 p.m.

Enjoy an unforgettable hour with dynamic performances from two acclaimed singer-songwriters. Texas native Jones makes her fourth appearance on ACL in support of her LP Day Breaks. Indie breakout star Olsen sings tunes from her stellar LP My Woman.

Women, War & Peace: Wave Goodbye to Dinosaurs

Monday, March 25, 9:00 p.m.

Discover the story of the Catholic and Protestant women who came together during Northern Ireland’s civil war and to ensure that human rights, equality and inclusion shaped the historic Good Friday Agreement peace deal.

Watch Preview

Women, War & Peace: The Trials of Spring

Monday, March 25, 10:00 p.m.

Follow three Egyptian women as they put their lives and bodies on the line fighting for justice and freedom. The film tells the story of Egypt’s Arab Spring, the human rights abuses that came to define it and the women willing to risk everything.

Watch Preview

Women, War & Peace: Naila and the Uprising

Tuesday, March 26, 9:00 p.m.

Examine the story of a courageous, nonviolent women’s movement that formed the heart of the Palestinian struggle for freedom during the 1987 uprising. One woman faced choosing between love, family and freedom. Undaunted, she embraced all three.

Watch Preview

Women, War & Peace: A Journey of a Thousand Miles: Peacekeepers

Tuesday, March 26, 10:00 p.m.

Embark on a risky yearlong U.N. peacekeeping mission into earthquake-ravaged Haiti with an all-female Bangladeshi police unit. Leaving their families behind, these police officers shatter stereotypes as they rise in the name of building peace.

Watch Preview

Freedom Writers

Thursday, March 28, 8:00 p.m.

Follow idealistic teacher Erin Gruwell as she tries to reach 150 at-risk students who were labeled “unteachable.” It’s 1994 and Long Beach, California is a racially divided community filled with drugs, gang warfare and homicides. Inside the classroom, Gruwell encounters hostility, indifference and racial divisions among students. The struggle and strife on the streets has carried into the school halls. A PBS SoCal co-production.

Landmarks Live in Concert Great Performances: k.d. Lang

Thursday, March 28, 9:00 p.m.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Ingenue, the critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning album by superstar singer-songwriter k.d. lang, with a one-night-only performance from the magnificent Majestic Theater in downtown San Antonio, Texas.

Watch Preview

A Harpist’s Legacy: Ann Hobson Pilot and the Sounds of Change

Thursday, March 28, 10:30 p.m.

Explore the inspirational life and distinguished career of the revered harpist. Follow Ann Hobson Pilot’s trailblazing journey as the first black female principal player in a major symphony orchestra and also as an international soloist, teacher, mentor and driving force behind music-education programs for underserved minorities. Through her professional journey examine the increasing racial diversity and shift in attitudes toward musicians of color in the classical music world.

Great Performances: Julius Caesar

Friday, March 29, 9:00 p.m.

Experience Shakespeare as never before in an all-women production of Julius Caesar set in a prison. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and starring Harriet Walter as Brutus, Jackie Clune as Julius Caesar and Jade Anouka as Mark Antony.

Austin City Limits: Janelle Monae

Saturday, March 30, 11:00 p.m.

Thrill to an hour with progressive R&B maverick Janelle Monae as the singer and actress performs songs from her acclaimed LP Dirty Computer.

KCET

Anne Morgan’s War

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 p.m.

From 1917-1924, a team of approximately 350 American women, appalled by news of wartime destruction, left comfortable lives at home to volunteer in the devastated regions of France. This documentary chronicles how American heiress Anne Morgan poured both her own fortune More Info

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg In Conversation

Tuesday, March 12, 10:00 p.m.

Brooklyn-born Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States. She is also the first Justice to become a global pop-culture icon, widely known as the Notorious RBG. She sits down with NPR legal correspondent Nina Totenberg for a wide-ranging conversation about her quarter century on the nation’s highest bench, her 2016 book My Own Words, and her continuing commitment to principled dissent.

More Info

Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band

Tuesday, March 19, 10:00 p.m.

Mary Lou Williams (1910-1981), an innovative and prolific jazz pianist, composer and arranger, created some of the most sophisticated big-band hits for Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington and other popular orchestras of the 1930s. From child prodigy and “Boogie-Woogie Queen” to groundbreaking composer and musical mentor to some of jazz’s greatest musicians, Williams seemed to redefine herself with every passing decade.

More Info

Beyond the Powder: First Women’s Cross-Country Air Race

Tuesday, March 26, 10:00 p.m.

This documentary film follows the female pilots of the 2014 Air Race Classic racers as they make their way across the country, while telling the story of the first women’s cross-country air race of 1929, also known as the Powder Puff Derby. The first Women’s Air Derby in 1929 — which was comprised of 20 women, including Amelia Earhart — was flown from Santa Monica to the finish line in Cleveland, kicking off the National Air Races.

More Info