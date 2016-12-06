Behind the Scenes with Il Volo in the PBS SoCal Studio

Who needs to go to Italy, when Italy comes to SoCal? When Italian singing trio, Il Volo, joined us in our studio last night for a live pledge show highlighting their Notte Magica concert, it was as if we’d been swept away to Florence (minus the travel time!)

Singers Gianluca Ginoble, Ignazio Boschetto, and Piero Barone chatted with us about working with LA Opera artistic director, Placido Domingo, and why they wanted to take on the challenge of performing a full concert in operatic style. They also shared some of their biggest inspirations (Frank Sinatra was mentioned more than once,) how they’ve grown as artists, and even entertained us by belting out a few spontaneous holiday tunes! Here’s a few behind the scenes photos from the shoot…

Hanging out in our makeup studio before the shoot.

Just a quick Gianluca selfie!

The guys having fun on set.

Meeting our awesome phone-bank volunteers!

Getting camera ready.

In case you missed it, you can watch the interviews from our Facebook LIVE broadcast below, and if you can still snag their latest CD, a DVD of the concert, and tickets to their upcoming concert in LA. Pledge your support for PBS SoCal, and enjoy the talent, Italian charm, and beautiful music of Il Volo in the process!