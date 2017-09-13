Timeline: the Vietnam War

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s The Vietnam War documentary traces the roots of the conflict that shaped a generation to a time well before the U.S. sent troops into the Southeast Asian country. Beginning with the French colonial rule of Vietnam, the 18-hour long documentary covers over a hundred years of history. Before you dive into the series, which premieres on PBS SoCal Sept. 17, here are key moments in the history of the Vietnam War.

