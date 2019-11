We’re bringing back the classic British mystery series—based on the books by Colin Dexter. Detective Chief Inspector Endeavour Morse investigates a different murder with each episode. Writers on the series include Anthony Minghella and Danny Boyle. Watch Inspector Morse Saturdays (starting November 16) at 9:30 p.m., immediately following Midsomer Murders. Check schedule for additional broadcast times. Please note, this program does not stream.