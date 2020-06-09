PBS SoCal and KCET Nominated for 26 L.A. Emmys, Leading All Other L.A. Broadcasters

PBS SoCal and KCET received 26 nominations for the 72nd Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards presented by the Los Angeles Television Academy, leading all other L.A. broadcasters with the most nominations. Two of the categories – Arts Programming, Crime/Social Issues Programming – are filled solely with nominees from KCET and PBS SoCal, ensuring at least two Emmy® wins in addition to KCET’s one win already for the documentary “Hand Drawn Life” in the category of Independent Programming.

KCET received 20 nominations including five for its acclaimed local news program “SoCal Connected” and four for the new food justice series “Broken Bread” (a co-production with Tastemade hosted by Roy Choi). KCET’s original arts and culture series “Artbound” received three nominations along with historical series “Lost LA” (a co-production with USC Libraries), hosted by Nathan Masters. Single nominations went to “Earth Focus” (a co-production with Thomson Reuters Foundation and Artifact Nonfiction), “LA Foodways” (a co-production with Wishing Well Entertainment), “Blue Sky Metropolis,” “Nightshift” (a co-production with Artifact Nonfiction) and “Hand Drawn Life” (winner).

PBS SoCal garnered six nominations in total for local productions “Cyberwork and the American Dream” (a co-production with Shell Studios), “Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart,” “Voices from the Frontline: China’s War on Poverty” (a co-production with The Kuhn Foundation in association with CGTN), “American Voices,” “Dodger Stories: 6 Decades in LA” and “The 60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration” (a co-production with The Music Center in association with CDK Productions) which was broadcast live on December 24 from LA’s iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

121 nominations were announced in 33 categories for the 2020 Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® awards that will be presented on Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. on Emmys.com.

The 72nd Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® Award nominations for KCET and PBS SoCal are listed alphabetically by program within each category below.

