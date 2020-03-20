Science Documentaries You Can Watch Right Now (No Membership Required)

You spent all of your first social distancing week binge-watching reality shows and now your brain is in desperate need of something enriching. Good news. We’ve got you covered. Below is a list of 160 of the best science documentaries and web series out there. All of these shows are available to watch right now without a membership. Just click the links and press play. Or better yet, find them in the free PBS Video app for your Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Fire TV Stick, phone or tablet. Enjoy!
Animals, Air
Inside Animal Minds: Bird Genius
A Life Among the Clouds: A NATURE Short Film
Animals, General
Songs for Unusual Creatures Web Series
Animals, Land
Equus “Story of the Horse” | Episode 1: Origins
Equus “Story of the Horse” | Episode 2: Chasing the Wind
Inside Animal Minds: Dogs & Super Senses
Inside Animal Minds: Who’s the Smartest?
Living with Snow Leopards–Tashi’s Story
Running With The Herd: A NATURE Short Film
The Story of Cats | Into the Americas
Animals, Prehistoric
Attenborough and the Sea Dragon
Animals, Water
Ancient People & Places
Architecture & Engineering
Biology
The Animal Origins of Art/How We Choose Our Mates
I Contain Multitudes Web Series
The Science of Monogamy/Our Mysterious Lifespan
What Separates Humans from Animals?
Brains
Chemistry
Computers
Crash Course: Artificial Intelligence Web Series
Crash Course: Computer Science Web Series
CyberWork and the American Dream
Niall Ferguson’s Networld: Episode 1 – “Disruption”
Niall Ferguson’s Networld: Episode 2 – “Winner Takes All”
Niall Ferguson’s Networld: Episode 3 – “Networld War”
Environment
Adaptation to Global Water Shortages
Building a Future: Lumber Poaching in Oregon and Brazil
Dying Oceans: Abalone Restoration In California
Fueling Change: Oil Extraction in Alaska & California
Healing the Body with United Indian Health Service
Holistic Healing with the Syuxtun Collective
Lighting A Path: Embracing Solar Power
Managing Groundwater with the Paiute
Protecting the Coast with the Tolowa Dee-ni’
Restoring The River with the Yurok, Hupa and Karuk
Santa Barbara: Everybody’s Mistake
Sea Level Rising: Living with Water
The Water is so Clear that a Blind Man Could See
Why Do We Destroy Nature? / Tackling Inequality
Will the Gater Glades Survive?
Food & Agriculture
Agriculture’s Mixed Blessings/How Agriculture Differentiated
Avocado Wars: The Battle Over Water Rights In Chile
Of Broccoli and Pelicans and Celery and Seals
Dairy Alternatives: Rethinking Milk In California and Kenya
Decolonizing Cuisine with Mak-‘amham
Tribal Hunting with the Pit River Peoples
General Science
It’s Okay to Be Smart Web Series
Geography
Okavango: River of Dreams – Episode 1: Paradise
Okavango: River of Dreams – Episode 2: Limbo
Okavango: River of Dreams – Episode 3: Inferno
Spend An Hour in Snowy Yellowstone | Sights & Sounds
Geology
Treasures of the Earth: Metals
Great Scientists
Math
Physics
Crash Course: Physics Web Series
The Fabric of the Cosmos: Universe or Multiverse?
The Fabric of the Cosmos: Quantum Leap
The Fabric of the Cosmos: The Illusion of Time
Space
Crash Course: Astronomy Web Series
The Fabric of the Cosmos: What is Space?
The Farthest — Voyager in Space
Will We Be Visited By Aliens? / Can We Eradicate Genocide?
Weather & Seismic Activity
American Spring LIVE: Episode 1 – Birth and Rebirth
American Spring LIVE: Episode 2 – Migration
American Spring LIVE: Episode 3 – Connections