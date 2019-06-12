PBS SoCal and KCET Nominated for 22 L.A. Area Emmy Awards

PBS SoCal and KCET received 22 nominations for the 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards presented by the Los Angeles Television Academy, tying with KMEX for the most nominations.

KCET was nominated 19 times including seven for its acclaimed local news program “SoCal Connected” (including Best Education/Information Program) and six times for the arts and culture series “Artbound” (including Best Arts Program). KCET’s original environmental investigative series “Earth Focus” (in partnership with the Thomson Reuters Foundation) received three nominations, with additional recognition for “City Rising” (in partnership with the California Endowment), “The Migrant Kitchen” (produced in partnership with acclaimed culinary publication Life & Thyme) and historical series “Lost LA” (produced in conjunction with the USC Libraries) with one nomination each.

PBS SoCal garnered three nominations in total for local productions “Finding Home: A Foster Youth Story,” “Iconic Vision: John Parkinson, Architect of Los Angeles” and “The 59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration” which was broadcast live on December 24 from The Music Center’s iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The 2019 Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® awards will be presented on Saturday, July 27 at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy in North Hollywood.

The 71st Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy® Award nominations for KCET and PBS SoCal are listed alphabetically by program within each category below:

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

SOCAL CONNECTED – “30 Years with Val Zavala” (KCET)

Linda Burns, Senior Producer; Karen Foshay, Executive Producer; Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer; Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN – “Louis & Jazz” (KCET)

Matthew Crotty, Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Antonio Diaz, Producer; Stef Ferrari, Producer; Ben Hunter, Director, Editor; Jacqueline Reyno, Producer; Austin Straub, Camera

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

EARTH FOCUS – “Sea Level Rising: Living with Water” (KCET)

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Tracy Martinez, Producer; Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer; Carla Pineda, Associate Producer; Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

SOCAL CONNECTED – “Divide and Conquer” (KCET)

Tori Edgar, Associate Producer; Karen Foshay, Executive Producer; Dan Leonard, Editor; Michael Ray, Associate Producer

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

CITY RISING – “The Informal Economy” (KCET)

Chris Cloyd, Editor; Justin Cram, Producer; Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Kelly Parker, Co-Producer; Amanda Pinedo, Associate Producer; Joanna Sokolowski, Director, Producer; Kate Trumbull-LaValle, Director, Producer

FINDING HOME: A FOSTER YOUTH STORY (PBS SoCal)

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer; Joe Fenstermaker, Editor; Karen Hunte, Executive Producer; Ann Kaneko, Camera; Michelle Merker, Associate Producer; Margo Newman, Associate Producer; Laurie Parker, Producer; John Simmons, Camera; Pamela Tom, Director, Producer

SOCAL CONNECTED – “The People v. Kiera Newsome” (KCET)

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer; Gina Pollack, Producer, Writer; Andy Viner, Editor

ARTS

ARTBOUND – “Artist and Mother” (KCET)

Matthew Crotty, Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Jori Finkel, Co-Producer; Kelly Parker, Producer; Joanna Sokolowski, Director, Producer; Kate Trumbull-LaValle, Director, Producer; Michael Raines, Camera

ARTBOUND – “That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles” (KCET)

Matthew Crotty, Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Christopher Hawthorne, Director, Executive Producer; Travis LaBella, Producer, Camera; Zoë Montano, Associate Producer; Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

ARTBOUND – “La Raza” (KCET)

Matthew Crotty, Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Zoë Montano, Associate Producer; Laura Purdy, Producer

ICONIC VISION: JOHN PARKINSON, ARCHITECT OF LOS ANGELES (PBS SoCal)

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer; Daniel Brown, Camera; Stephen Gee, Camera, Director, Editor, Producer, Writer; Daniel Hagouel, Camera; Michelle Merker, Associate Producer; Sandra Stojanovic, Camera; Shane Wilcox, Camera

LOST LA – “Yosemite” (KCET)

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer; Bill Dotson, Co-Producer; Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host; Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer; Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer; Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer; Steven Reich, Co-Producer; Thomas Rigler, Director, Producer; Edgar Sardarian, Editor

MUSIC COMPOSITION

ARTBOUND – “That Far Corner: Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles” (KCET)

Adam Schoenberg, Composer

EARTH FOCUS – “Climate Migration” (KCET)

Timo Chen, Composer

SPORTS SPECIAL

SOCAL CONNECTED – “Out of Bounds” (KCET)

Vince Beiser, Producer, Writer; Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer, Writer; Dennis Nishi, Camera

SPORTS FEATURE

SOCAL CONNECTED – “Friday Night Lights: The Dorsey and Crenshaw Rivalry” (KCET)

Michael Ray, Editor, Producer, Writer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

THE 59th ANNUAL L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION (PBS SoCal)

PBS SoCal Production Team

FEATURE SEGMENT

ARTBOUND – “Open Your Eyes: Lula Washington Dance Theatre” (KCET) ​

Matt Bass, Camera; Adebukola Bodunrin, Editor, Producer; Angela Boisvert, Producer; Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer; Juan Devis, Executive Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

SOCAL CONNECTED – “Freelance Nation” (KCET)

Karen Foshay, Executive Producer, Producer; Dennis Nishi, Camera

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

ARTBOUND – New Season Promo (KCET)

Arevik Arabian Acopian, Editor, Producer

EARTH FOCUS – New Season Promo (KCET)

Arevik Arabian Acopian, Editor, Producer

SOCAL CONNECTED – Season 9 Promo “Behind Every Headline Is a Story” (KCET)

Dudley Saunders, Editor, Producer